The Detroit Red Wings have scheduled a 3 p.m. press conference, and multiple media outlets are reporting it is to announce Steve Yzerman as the team’s new general manager.
The Detroit Red Wings announced the press conference, set to include Christopher Illitch, Steve Yzerman, and Ken Holland.
Early Friday morning several media outlets are reporting that at the press conference the Wings will announce the move for Yzerman.
Yzerman spent his entire NHL playing career in Detroit, playing from 1983 to 2006 and leading the team to 3 Stanley Cups.
He stepped down as general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning in September, fueling speculation he may be returning to the Motor City.
