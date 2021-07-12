Republic Services will no longer serve the city of Flint after the 90-day extension period has passed.
In a statement, the company said they declined to submit a bid for a new service contract after careful consideration of their business and employee needs.
“We’re grateful to the city for the opportunity to partner with them for more than eight years. Our commitment to the City and its residents is evident by our willingness to continue running service after our contract expired, and we are appreciative of the 90-day contract extension, which was granted at the request of city staff to assist their procurement process,” the statement said.
Republic Services will assist the city’s new trash vendor once they are selected and the transition process begins.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned with TV5 for more updates.
