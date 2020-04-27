Republic Services announced it was resuming bulk and yard waste collection.
The decision is effective immediately.
"We have been able to handle the significant volume increase, and today we announce that effective immediately, we are reinstating bulk and yard waste collection services in your community," the company said in a press release on Monday, April 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.