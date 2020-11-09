As COVID-19 cases continue to climb, people are being urged to wear a mask whenever out in public.
It’s something Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has called on Republican lawmakers in Lansing to make law in order to get more people to comply.
State Rep. Steven Johnson said individual liberty is paramount, even over safety.
“There’s a lot of politics being played here, but as far as a mask mandate, our country was founded on individual liberty, personal responsibility. And I’m going to continue to uphold those traditions,” Johnson said. “And sometimes freedom can get ugly, not always pretty. But in the long term, it is the key to a most prosperous and successful nation.”
Johnson said he has no doubt Republican endorsement of mask wearing would indeed lead to an increase in compliance, though not overwhelmingly.
He also said Republican legislators are willing to discuss a broader range of coronavirus policies going beyond mask wearing issues.
Whitmer’s letter to lawmakers can be found here.
(1) comment
Rep. Johnson's argument against a law requiring masks does not hold water. If we are talking about personal liberty, then we should be able to drive drunk, smoke anywhere we want, text and drive, not wear a seat belt, and go as fast they wanted on the roads. These are all in place to not only save the person but also protect the people around them that may be adversely affected by there actions. Wearing a mask is NO different! People who choose not to wear a mask are putting the people around them at greater risk of contracting the disease. If drivers were given the "liberty" to choose to drive drunk, they would be putting everyone on the road with them in danger of injury or death. His argument and the argument of anti-maskers do not make sense.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.