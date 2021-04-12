As COVID cases skyrocket across Michigan, should the state shut down yet again?
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer doesn’t plan on it. She wants to out-vaccinate the variants and is requesting more vaccine from the federal government.
However, the White House says it refuses to play whack-a-mole and the CDC director is recommending Michigan do another shut down instead.
“The answer is not necessarily to give vaccine. We know the vaccine will have a delayed response. The answer to that is to close things down,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky from the CDC.
Keep in mind, for the first time Whitmer and Michigan Republicans are somewhat in agreement on the shutdown debate, there may be better solutions than closures.
State Senator Ken Horn says he hopes Whitmer ignores the CDC’s recommendation.
“I’d be calling the president and going over those heads. We need the vaccines and we need them now,” he said.
But the state is having trouble getting extra vaccines.
"I hope she gets as aggressive with them as she has been with the people she serves,” Horn said.
So, does State Rep Phil Green (R-Caro) if it changes anything being that it’s the CDC, the leading health authority making this recommendation.
“What we have now is somebody else telling her to double down, it’ll work this time maybe hopefully. If it worked the first time, why do we have a second time?” Green said.
State Rep Amos O’Neal (D-Saginaw) is on the other side of the aisle and says it's hard to say what to do.
“You’re darned if you do and you’re darned if you don’t in terms of making those decisions,” O’Neal said.
On one hand, shutdowns do hurt the economy and our restaurant industry is barely keeping above water but on the other…
“100s of thousands of lives have been lost. So, are we going to take a chance? Both republicans and democrats let’s talk. Are we going to take the chance and risk more loss of life and say let’s forget it, let’s open up? It’s really a tough situation,” he said.
