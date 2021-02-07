The winter weather can be dangerous, but local shelters are stepping up and giving people a place where they can warm up.
“Even though the sun is shining today, it’s still cold and if you’re out there in that weather for any time it becomes life threatening," said Dan Streeter, CEO of Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan. "You just show up on our doorstep and you’re going to be provided the care you need. Three meals a day, a nice clean space and all the essentials that you need."
Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan has been opening its doors to people in the community for more than 100 years. Organizers know that during this time is when people need help the most.
“So, the key thing that I would say to anybody that is hesitant is just come through the door and try,” Streeter said.
There are safety measures everyone will have to follow.
“You’re going to have to wear a mask, we’re going to have temperature checks going on and the general screening and making sure that we’re doing cleaning all through the day,” Streeter said.
Carriage Ministries in Genesee County is also providing a warm place to stay.
“Even if all of the beds are taken, we are willing to make space for anybody just to make sure nobody is left out during this time,” said Brittany Willingham, resource coordinator.
During a pandemic, Carriage Ministries is seeing an increase in people.
“Especially those who are exiting hospitals from being treated for COVID-19 we are accepting them as well they have a place to come and quarantine at carriage town ministries if they need that service,” Willingham said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.