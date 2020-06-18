Four positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan Women’s Emergency Shelter.
Officials with the shelter said employees sought testing after having minimal symptoms associated with the virus, and some guests and staff tested positive. Some individuals were asymptomatic.
Dan Streeter, CEO of the organization that oversees City Rescue Mission of Saginaw and Good Samaritan Rescue Mission of Bay City states, “This is a difficult time for our team. We’re very much concerned about Mission guests and our staff who are dealing with this virus. Our prayers go out to our team members who have shown heartfelt concern for others during this time.” A quarantine for the Shelter is in effect, per the Health Department. No new shelter guests are being taken at this time. Mission guests who have tested positive have been isolated from other guests. Staff who have tested positive or are awaiting results, are not working and isolating at their homes.
The rescue says that precautions were put in place at the beginning of the pandemic. They included screening all guests and staff and disinfecting all areas and surfaces on a continual basis.
The ministry has also not allowed visitors, vendors or non- essential volunteers in the building.
Officials say they are in communication with the Bay and Saginaw County Health Departments on a regular basis.
“Our staff come to work every day to assure homeless individuals in our region have a place to stay. They’re essential workers helping the most vulnerable during these uncertain times. Please remember them in your prayers.”
