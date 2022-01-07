As the temperatures go down, the number of people needing a warm place to stay goes up.
Dan Streeter is the CEO of Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan.
"Our numbers last night were 178 people. So, there's been a definite spike over these last couple of weeks," Streeter said.
He said COVID-19 protocols are in place to keep people both warm and safe.
"We're going to do like we have been right from the very start. We're making sure that we're taking daily temperature tests when somebody first shows up as well to the shelter. We're doing a COVID test when they're a new applicant to shelter. Just so then that way we don't put somebody who's infected into a healthy general population," Streeter said.
Even if someone does test positive for COVID-19, they won't be turned away.
"We're going to put them into isolation and have them stay in a safe environment but bring meals to them," Streeter said.
At this time, Streeter said the number of COVID-19 cases at their shelters is low.
"We now just have a handful between our two locations in Bay City and Saginaw. So just kind of like one in each wing kind of deal," Streeter said.
Streeter said putting as many people in the shelter as possible isn't feasible during the pandemic. If there's no room, Streeter looks for other shelters to send people or he puts them in a motel for a couple of days until a bed opens up.
Streeter wants everyone to know Rescue Ministries will do everything it can to keep them out of the cold.
"Get out of the elements, don't wait. Because when it's getting down to 10 degrees at night that becomes really critical in life and death," Streeter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.