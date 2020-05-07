The Good Samaritan Rescue Mission of Bay City reported its first COVID-19 case.
An employee at the shelter tested positive for the virus, according to the shelter.
The test results were confirmed Tuesday, May 5.
“My prayers go out to our team member who has shown exceptional composure and concern for others during this time. The employee did everything right to keep the spread down by not reporting to work when symptoms arose and notifying us immediately," said Don Streeter, CEO of the organization that oversees City Rescue Mission of Saginaw and Good Samaritan Rescue Mission of Bay City.
Staff at the shelter have implemented extreme precautions by screening all guests and staff and disinfecting all areas and surfaces on a continual basis, the shelter said.
“I’m proud of our staff who come to work every day to assure homeless individuals in our region have a place to stay. They’re essential workers helping the most vulnerable during these uncertain times," Streeter said.
