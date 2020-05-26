With nearly a quarter of all Michiganders out of work, finding the money to pay rent can be a challenge.
New research from the University of Michigan shows that even before the economic downturn, eviction rates were already high.
One in six, that’s the rate of eviction cases filed for rental units in Michigan according to new research from the Poverty Solutions Team at the University of Michigan.
Housing Attorney Jim Schaafsma leads policy recommendations for the university’s team and says too many families are housing cost-burdened, meaning they are paying more than 36% of their income towards housing.
“Too many are also what's called severely housing cost-burdened meaning that they pay more than 50% of their income towards their housing costs and that simply makes them very vulnerable to eviction,” Schaafsma said.
Professor of urban planning at the university, Robert Goodspeed, said they learned that the majority of eviction cases are about only a month's worth of rent and during this pandemic temporary funding may help keep a roof over their heads.
“We think a lot of these households are economically struggling but maybe with some flexibility and some advocacy they can stay housed,” Goodspeed said.
Schaafsma hopes this research opens the eyes of policymakers to also make housing assistance more attainable.
