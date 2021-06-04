With intense temperatures on the way, you may be ready to head to your nearest lake for a chance to cool off, but that dip could mean waking up to Swimmer’s itch.
One researcher says the biggest factor in determining whether you’ll be scratching is the wind.
“If you’re going to swim in a freshwater lake there is going to be some risk,” said Thomas Raffel, an associate professor of biology at Oakland University. “Every one of those spots where one of these worms tried to penetrate their skin.”
The worms he’s referring to are parasites that can leave us scratching for days, even weeks. Raffel studies the problem and has learned the wind can play a key role in outbreaks.
But before we get there, it helps to understand the parasite. It begins as an egg that comes with the feces of infected waterfowl. The resulting larvae will seek out a snail as a host where it can develop before seeking out a bird as a host. When humans head into the water for a refreshing dip, they can end up as targets of opportunity.
“What we’re left with is an itchy welt where our immune system has gone and attacks the parasite,” Raffel said.
Raffel says avoiding Swimmer’s itch, known scientifically as cercarial dermatitis, can be as simple as knowing which way the wind is blowing.
“It was days when wind was blowing directly, perpendicular to the shoreline, so when it was blowing straight in were the days when people were a lot more likely to get Swimmer’s itch and what we think is happening is the wind is setting up water currents that are then concentrating the cercaria in you know in towards shoreline,” Raffel said.
Raffel adds the parasite also seems to be more prevalent in the morning. He and his team of researchers also discovered that steady light-to-moderate wind increases the number of parasites in the lake.
The fortunate thing about the condition is it can be treated with over-the-counter medications and to help with healing, try not to scratch that itch.
