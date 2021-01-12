Now that people 65 and older are eligible for the vaccine, some seniors are confused on how to reserve their dose.
"It has been very busy. Yesterday alone we took in over 500 calls just to register for the vaccine online," said Jessica Sargent.
Sargent is the director at the Saginaw County Commission on Aging. Sargent says the phones have been ringing off the hook with people age 65 and older eager to get the covid-19 vaccine on the other end of the line.
On Monday, Saginaw County Health Department added a link to its website for people in phase 1b to reserve their dose. Sargent tells me her agency is helping people do that.
"It does open a new screen to the survey which is through surveymonkey and so that's been a big concern,” she said. “Because people aren't sure you know if that's what they're supposed to be filling out, and when they fill that out you know is it going to the right spot? Are they actually registered?"
Sargent says if you fill out the survey you're registered. She tells us if help is needed, one call and a single voicemail is all it takes.
"I’m glad that they're calling us and they're trusting us to assist them with that process. But please be patient with us and we will call you back ok?" Sargent said.
The Saginaw County Commission on Aging is also compiling a list of those 65 and older who have trouble getting around.
All in an effort to make sure everyone that wants a vaccine can get one.
"The isolation piece, and not being able to go out, not being able to see family and friends,” Sargent said. “I really think that there's that light and it's giving someone something to look forward to."
