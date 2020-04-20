A resident at a Shiawassee County assisted living center has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Shiawassee County Health Department said the individual was taken to Memorial Healthcare for further observation.
All other residents at The Meadows in Owosso are being isolated in their rooms and are not participating in group activities, the health department said.
The Meadows is working with the Shiawassee County Health Department to make sure residents and staff are following the Center for Disease Control guidelines.
The assisted living center is taking the following steps to protect staff and residents:
- All employees are being screened, including temperature checks, upon entrance to the facility and must wear PPE during their shift.
- Symptom monitoring has increased, including temperature checks from every shift to every four hours.
- All communal spaces continue to be closed and residents are quarantined to their rooms.
- A negative pressure unit has been set up and if any residents develop COVID-19 symptoms, they will be transferred to the unit.
Any family members who may have questions can contact The Meadows at (989) 720-8823.
