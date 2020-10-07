Several Michigan residents unexpectedly received unemployment benefit debit cards in the mail, but claim they never applied for them.
That is raising concerns of possible fraud across the state.
“I was surprised because I said I don’t know why I got it,” said Jean Johnson, Mid-Michigan resident.
Johnson is like a lot of people who received a debit card for unemployment benefits. The only problem is she is retired.
“I had never filed for unemployment because I’m not employed,” Johnson said.
She said she called the Unemployment Insurance Agency to find out why she got the card in the mail.
“I can’t get a hold of anybody at the unemployment office to talk to about it,” Johnson said.
A spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity said this is likely an instance of somebody filing a fraudulent claim in Johnson’s name.
The spokesperson went on to say if anyone finds themselves in this situation to go to the “report fraud or identity theft” section at Michigan.gov/UIA to report the fraud. Then discard and shred the documentation.
“That’s a good deal. I will definitely do that,” Johnson said.
Now Johnson can get back to retirement. She said she is glad TV5 was able to get her the answers she was looking for.
“Thank you guys very much,” she said.
