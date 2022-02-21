Officials are still investigating the cause of a deadly explosion in a Flint neighborhood as residents continue to recover.
A Flint resident, who did not want to give his name, lives on Larchmont Street.
"My windows were blown out. Doors were blown in. It's the scariest moment of my life," the neighbor said.
The investigation into the incident continues and this man doesn't understand why.
"This 2022, it's not 1952. They should've know a week after that happened, exactly where that explosion, bomb, went off. Whether it's the front yard, back yard, basement. They should've known where it originated from and what happened," the neighbor said.
Michigan State Police is handling the investigation. A spokesperson for MSP said it will probably be months before a cause is found, telling us lab testing takes time.
"I think it's B.S. I think it's a coverup or something. Something is going on because I guarantee you that that fire in Oakland Hills Country Club, they're going to find out what happened in a week," the neighbor said.
For now, the investigation continues. This man said he will be relieved to get to the bottom of this. In the meantime, he spends every day at his home on edge.
"I'm kind of worried about what's going on here. I would appreciate some kind of answers, something, throw us a bone city of flint, something," he said.
(1) comment
Rushed answers usually end up being incorrect answers. Not all investigations are the same. Look at NTSB investigations; some take a few months, some take a year or longer. Quick answers are often wrong answers; like when the NTSB quickly determined the DC-10 engine came off at O’Hare due to a failed bolt. And nope, turned out that was not why. Lives were saved with proper investigation, not quick answers.
