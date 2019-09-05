Michigan Department of Corrections officials are singing the praises of a good Samaritan who helped officers thwart a prisoner escape Wednesday morning in Lapeer County.
Officials were transporting 28-year-old Antoine Simmons from Ionia to Macomb County. Simmons was already serving time for an armed robbery conviction and headed to the Detroit area for a court appearance.
Officers decided to stop at a rest area and that's when things took a turn for the worst.
“The prisoner jumped onto the officer and was trying to go for the officer's gun," said Chris Gautz, spokesperson for the MDOC.
His scuffle with the officer didn’t last long thanks to a civilian who jumped into the fray.
"A very brave bystander that saw this going on, assisted the officer in getting the prisoner to the ground and holding him down while the officer was able to put his belly chains back and into where they should be,” Gautz said. “At the same time, the other officer came out of the restroom, heard what was going on and immediately went to the scene."
The DOC said the officers’ training kicked in quick
"Immediately holstered her weapon and pointed at the subject and instructed him to stop resisting," Gautz said.
As for the good Samaritan he would like to stay anonymous, but the department is grateful.
"He doesn't want the limelight or any of the accolades,” Gautz said. “I've certainly poured them out to him on the phone, making sure he knew how grateful the department was."
Simmons could face new charges.
