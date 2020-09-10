Crews responded to an early morning house fire in Mundy Township.
They were sent to 1351 W. Maple Ave at about 6:15 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10.
Firefighters on the scene tell TV5 a man woke up to his smoke detector going off. He was able to escape his home after finding the fire.
According to fire officials, the blaze started in the living room area and spread into the attic.
About 50 percent of the home was lost to the fire.
No injuries were reported from this incident.
The American Red Cross has been contacted to help the resident.
The Mundy Township Fire Department received help from four other local fire agencies.
