Shepherd Police are praising a resident for their honesty and integrity.
The police department said on Wednesday, Jan. 30 a resident found an envelope lying in a parking lot with a “significant” amount of money inside and someone’s bank card inside.
Officers said it would have been very easy for this person to keep the money, but instead they brought it back to the Shepherd Police Department to get it back in the right hands.
“This is a great reminder that there are A LOT of great people in this world who look out for each other!” the police department wrote in a Facebook post.
