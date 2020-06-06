A Bay City resident was taken to the Michigan Burn Center after a Friday morning fire.
On Friday, June 5, 2020, at approximately 8:46 a.m., Bay City Department of Public Safety (BCDPS) personnel were dispatched to 300 Raymond Street for a structure fire.
Officials said crews found heavy fire and smoke coming from every window and door at this residence upon arrival.
Officials said the residents did evacuate but one resident had sustained burns and was being treated by paramedics before being transferred to a Michigan burn center.
According to officials, crews took a defensive fire suppression posture from the exterior of the house until mutual aid units arrived. Then the fire was extinguished from a defensive posture while using specialty firefighting tools to reach inaccessible hot spots.
Officials said crews completed extensive overhaul and cleared the scene.
According to officials, a BCDPS employee was sent to the hospital for observation and quickly released.
This fire is under investigation.
