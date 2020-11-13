A man wanted by the FBI was caught in Michigan.
"I can't believe he even got caught after fifty years, like dang," said Zartirio Coulter.
The Grand Blanc resident is talking about Leonard Moses who for nearly fifty years was on the run from police.
He was living under an assumed name as if he was a free man.
But this month, the law and his past caught up with him.
He was arrested Thursday in Grand Blanc on a warrant from Pittsburgh dating to 1971.
"At the time he was serving a life sentence for first degree murder," said Mike Christman, special agent in charge with the FBI in Pittsburgh.
Moses' conviction stemmed from a crime in 1968 when he and some friends threw a Molotov cocktail at a home in Pittsburgh burning a woman inside. She later died.
The FBI in Pittsburgh says Moses escaped in 1971 while attending his grandmother's funeral.
He assumed a new identity under the name Paul Dickson. And since 1999, he was employed as a traveling pharmacist in Michigan.
But in January, Moses was arrested under his assumed name on accusations of embezzlement.
When his fingerprints were entered into a nationwide database, that's when the FBI discovered they belonged to Moses.
It all lead to his arrest Thursday in Grand Blanc.
"I think the length of time is the sad part of the story," Christman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.