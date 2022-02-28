Months after a dispute concerning death investigation services in Saginaw County, dozens of residents are still waiting for vital paperwork like death certificates.
Barraka Baber said he can't get his father's death certificate.
"It's going on three months, and I don't have anything from Saginaw County," Baber said.
Baber says his dad, 77-year-old Leslie H. Jackson died in his sleep at his Saginaw home on Dec. 9. Baber said he has been getting the run around.
"I called Saginaw County, Saginaw County told me it was the state. And then when I called the state, I didn't get any answer. I called Saginaw county back," Baber said.
Baber said he was told to call the Michigan Institute of Forensic Science and Medicine.
"I called that number and it just went into a voicemail," Baber said.
MIFSM, a private company that had a contract with Saginaw County, discontinued its services to Saginaw County in mid-January because the county missed its quarterly payment, around $100,000.
Saginaw County Controller Robert Belleman said MIFSM sent the county 54 autopsy reports that were conducted before service was discontinued in mid-January. Belleman said those autopsy reports came in this afternoon.
"I'm grateful that they've closed out those autopsies that they have performed over the last several years and they have turned over the autopsy reports for us to then be able to issue death certificates," Belleman said.
The county Medical Examiner Russell Bush said Baber's wait for his father's death certificate will be over soon.
"The Jackson death certificate was completed today. It was sent on through into the state system and should be available within a day or two by way of the funeral home getting those from the county clerk," Bush said.
The CEO for MIFSM said he took the high road in releasing the autopsy reports because at the end of the day families were suffering. Bush is getting on with the business of working to issue more death certificates.
"Some of the families have been calling every week. And we're now the hope is that these reports that are here now will help us get those death certificates completed and give these families some real closure to their cases," Bush said.
