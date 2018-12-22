Crews responded to a gas main break after a resident was doing some work with a piece of excavating equipment and struck an underground gas pipe, a Consumers Energy spokesperson said.
The gas main break was paged out by central dispatch at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22.
Wackerly Road, between Seven Mile and Meridian Road, was closed down for about an hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.