Investigators in Clare County are dealing with the emotional fallout after a search for a suspected killer revealed four people dead.

It all unfolded at a rural property where a resident found two people shot inside a home.

A police search of the property revealed two more victims in a building behind the house both deceased. It's been decades since the county has experienced a crime of this magnitude.

"Amazed. I would've never believed it. I mean I've known her. Well, we both grew up on this road. She grew up right in that area. I grew up right here," George Hinkle said.

Judy Boyer is in jail tonight and authorities believe she killed four people on a property at the intersection of Harrison Ave. and Elm Road in Clare County.

Hinkle lives not far away, and he told TV5 what he saw Wednesday night.

"Lit up down there like the 4th of July. You know crime scene units going by, cars going by and having to turn around and come back. It was just crazy," Hinkle said.

Hinkle said what took place weighs heavy on him. Not only does he know the suspect, but he also knew a couple of the victims.

"He was just the nicest guy. For his age, he'd still come walking up down the road. We'd always stop and talk," Hinkle said.

John Wilson, the Clare County Sheriff, said a crime of this magnitude hasn't happened in a very long time.

"You know last time we had that many family members that were killed it was back in the 80s down in Farwell, in the early 80s,” Wilson said.

Wilson recalling the deaths of seven members of the Post family in 1982. Hinkle said he was in high school when that happened.

Wilson felt bad for that family then and now he feels the same way for another family as they mourn the loss of their loved ones tonight.

"I can't even imagine how they feel. You know I'm still amazed over it," Hinkle said.