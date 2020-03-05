The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said they will retest residential drinking water wells in the Oscoda area for PFAS.
The test will help MDHHS determine if PFAS levels change in resident's drinking water over time.
The residential drinking water wells were first tested by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to determine if PFAS was in residential drinking water wells located near the former Wurtsmith Air Force base.
“This retesting is being done to better understand PFAS levels,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and MDHHS chief deputy for health. “This is an opportunity for residents to learn more about their drinking water.”
MDHHS plans to collect the well water samples beginning the week of March 16. Seasonal residents can schedule a test for a later time.
Test results will be provided to the well owners four to six weeks after samples are submitted to the laboratory.
Residents who have questions about this PFAS testing effort or who would like to schedule an appointment, can call MDHHS at 844-934-1315.
