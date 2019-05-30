Police in Mid-Michigan are on the hunt for suspected graveyard vandals.
The suspected vandals have broken or taken several American flags placed at the Mt. Morris Cemetery during Memorial Day.
“The flag has a really special meaning to us,” said Shannon Kemp, Mt. Morris resident.
Kemp has a lot of respect for service men and women. Her family has a long history with the U.S. military.
“My son is in the military. My father-in-law was in the Navy reserve and my grandpa was a WWII vet,” Kemp said.
Which is why her discovery at Mt. Morris Cemetery next to her home was so upsetting.
“A bunch of the flags were thrown down and broken, a bunch missing,” Kemp said.
The flags were put on display and placed at the graves of veterans in honor of their service this past Memorial Day.
“We went out, took pictures and put them all back and spaced them out. And even this morning, more were missing,” Kemp said.
To her, the vandalism is evidence of a growing lack of respect for the American flag.
“The value that we were taught growing up and that our parents and grandparents were taught is not being taught today. It’s sad, it really is. It almost hurts to think that someone could disrespect it that much. They don’t even care,” Kemp said.
Kemp said police have been keeping a close eye on the area since that vandalism. She has a message for those responsible.
“If they did it, I think they should come forward and apologize. They need to learn to show respect where it wasn’t given,” Kemp said.
