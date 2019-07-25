Residents are anxiously awaiting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s decision on whether the state will build the new psychiatric hospital in the Thumb.
“Quite frustrated given that many people’s livelihood are at stake right now,” Caro City Manager Michael Silverman said.
Silverman is like a lot of people in the Thumb area playing the waiting game. The fate of the new Caro Center rests in the hands of Whitmer.
Residents expected Whitmer would have made her decision to build a new psychiatric hospital in Caro by now.
“I know initially we were notified by one of the representatives for the governor that it was going to be June 30 and then we were notified that it was going to be mid-July. And now we’re still waiting, unfortunately,” Silverman said.
The city manager isn’t the only one waiting for a decision.
“I mean it’s hard, especially for all the people that work there,” said Einar Hansen, assistant manager for Continental Home Centers in Caro.
Hansen said a lot of people support the Caro Center, you can see the support for the center in their front window.
“We have a lot of customers that work there. A lot of friends and family that work there and shutting the Caro Center down would really hurt the town,” Hansen said.
Hansen said the people he knows at the Caro Center are tired of living their lives in limbo. He wants state leaders to find a resolution.
“Get your butts in gear. It’s been long enough. It’s time to make the decision to keep the Caro Center open,” Hansen said.
While Silverman wants a decision soon, he hopes Whitmer’s choice is one that he agrees with.
“I’m just hopeful that the right answer comes, and that right answer is that the Caro Center will stay here as it has been for over 113 years,” Silverman said.
