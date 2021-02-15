The phones at Unclaimed Freight Ace Hardware were ringing off the hooks on Monday for snow removal supplies.
"I'm out and I can't get them all ready," said Ramiro Facundo, hardware department manager at Unclaimed Freight Ace Hardware.
The shovels are flying off the shelves.
"They're wiping us out. Including the salt outside, replenishing those supplies is getting really difficult," Facundo said.
This is all in preparation for what could be the first significant snowfall mid-Michigan sees this year.
"When it's this late in the season, a lot of people wait until the last minute, when there's the panic," said Jeff Dodick, store manager.
They're able to keep shovels and snow blowers available thanks to advanced planning.
"Advanced stock. And that's what you're seeing now. If you go down to the basement where we usually keep all of this stuff, it's empty," Facundo said.
Michiganders are buying supplies for the snow, but they also need to take safety precautions.
"A lot of people like to wait until there's enough snow to do it one time. That never works. If you wait too long, now the snow is too heavy and you're going to hurt yourself," Facundo said.
According to the National Safety Council, snow shoveling is responsible for thousands of injuries and as many as 100 deaths each year.
