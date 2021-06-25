Flooding across Mid-Michigan

Sanford 

 Source: Sandy M.

The United Way of Midland County is focusing on cleaning up the large-scale debris in the village of Sanford.

The United Way and Team Dow are inviting residents to join and volunteer for a four-day community wide impact event. Activities will include yard-clean up, removal of heavy debris and rubble clean-up.

Residents can register for the event at: https://www.volunteerglbr.org/opportunity/a0C5w000010P9ofEAC?fbclid=IwAR0Mrc02D0DI79E_aqro6-8AvzE85dr0WXBGbIj6lqBtMLVb2gSOivrLPLE

Residents will receive information on where to park, where restrooms are located and other information 24 hours prior to the scheduled shift they are working.

The event starts on July 28 and ends on July 31.

