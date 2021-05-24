Saginaw leaders took up a proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year on Monday night.
Residents chimed in on how the money could be useful to help fight blight.
"We have made such great progress if those federal funds could help us in that area, they may be able to help us in one weak spot which is commercial demolition," said John Millen, Saginaw resident.
Other residents are calling to allocate some of those dollars to attracting more minority owned stores.
"Property amount would be back where it used to be in Riverview Plaza and also where Kroger used to be because I think that would bring a lot of revenue to the neighborhood and people would shop more at home which would bring additional dollars," said Alton Davis, Saginaw resident.
The city budget is projected to be $132.4 million. That is up six percent from the current fiscal year.
