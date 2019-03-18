After tornadoes swept across both Shiawassee and Genesee County, residents are leaning on one another for help cleaning up.
“It was shock when we first got here. It’s devastating,” said Macy Cole, owner of MJ Farm Services in Vernon Township.
Her business took a direct hit from the tornado that tore through the area on Thursday. The twister took out all of the freezers, putting her operation on hold.
But the community has been rallying together.
“AG Community Relief, they’re a non-profit organization, and they reached out to us and they want to donate a couple of freezers to us, and then Home Depot in Owosso got a hold of us and they wanted to knock some money off of freezers for us," Cole said.
Mark Durfee, local resident, said he’s been spending his free time on his tractor removing downed trees. He said on March 17, he removed about 80,000 pounds of wood.
“I feel a need to do it,” Durfee said. “The whole community in general is coming together so it feels good.”
People are registering to help at the Volunteer Reception Center in Durand.
“We saw neighbors helping neighbors. We saw church groups out helping to clean up. We expect that wherever we haven’t been we’ll see that same thing going on this weekend with folks out helping each other,” Shiawassee County Director of Emergency Management Trent Atkins, said. “74 homes, we’re at four businesses, 16 barns, and 22 RV camper trailers from local campgrounds.”
Despite the devastation the powerful winds left behind, the community’s will to overcome it is stronger, leaving residents like Cole proud to call it home.
“It’s really heartwarming. It blows me away,” Cole said.
