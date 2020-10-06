Michigan residents who currently rely on unemployment benefits are concerned after the state Supreme Court recently struck down Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders.
“I mean, I feel like I’m getting robbed,” said Darell White, Mid-Michigan resident. “Bills still coming.”
But his unemployment money isn’t. TV5 first introduced you to Darell in April when he was having trouble filing for unemployment. Since then, he was able to successfully file and receive backpay.
But months later, and problems are arising again.
“He’s not getting it all of a sudden. They just stopped giving it to him,” said Nataska White, Darell’s wife.
Nataska has been Darell’s biggest advocate. She said the extra $300 through the state’s lost wages association program has not come in for the last three payments. Those payments were received on Sept. 12, 19, and 26.
The Whites are having a hard time getting a hold of anyone to figure out why.
“We done sent them about maybe 10 messages. Ain’t nobody respond back, period,” Nataska said.
On top of their frustration is uncertainty after the state Supreme Court ruled against Whitmer’s emergency orders. The governor said the ruling puts many unemployed Michiganders at risk.
“Without swift action, 830,000 Michigan workers and their families could start losing unemployment benefits in a matter of days. Men and women who have lost a job are counting on expanded benefits to put food on the table for their kids,” Whitmer said.
Struggling, confused and unemployed, the Whites are hoping for answers and for money to pay the bills.
“We got a little bit of money, but when this little bit of money that we got it done, what we gone do? What we supposed to do to pay our bills,” Nataska said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.