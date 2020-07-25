There was a show of patriotism in a Mid-Michigan town on Saturday.
Residents of Bay City displayed their pride for their country during an event intended to embrace unity.
“We have so many things in our country right now that are pulling us apart,” said Jeni Johnson, co-organizer of the event.
Johnson and her husband Joe decided to bring people together through an event honoring their country.
“Really what we want to be able to do is just offer an opportunity to show that we can come together,” Johnson said.
All they required of guests was to leave politics out of it.
“This is not about politics. It is not a rally. It is not a protest,” Johnson said.
She said the event was for everyone, regardless of how they vote or think.
“I hope that we will have Republicans and Democrats, we will have multiracial opportunities,” Johnson said.
Veteran Kevin Meyer was one of many who lined Center Avenue in Bay City on Saturday. He proudly held his flag.
“What we’re doing today is just outstanding,” Meyer said.
He hopes to see more events like this in the future.
“I hope we can do this again in the next couple of months,” Meyer said.
As for Johnson and her husband, Saturday’s event was a way to promote something that is much needed during these difficult times.
“This is about coming together and being peaceful,” Johnson said.
