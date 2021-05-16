Residents are now banding together to beautify the city of Saginaw.
Jamie Westphal is one of many volunteers that came out to clean up the city of Saginaw.
“We were so excited to help out. It does the heart good and that's what we're here for,” Westphal said.
Residents picked up trash, clearing front yards, sidewalks, curbs, and more.
“Making it look a little bit better and brighter,” Westphal said.
The effort is a part of the city's "Team up to Clean Up" initiative. Encouraging the community to come together and help beautify Saginaw.
“We started at the school and we're just spreading our way around going block to block up and down the street and its making a difference,” Westphal said.
Emily Kinnicutt attends school in the area and jumped at the chance to make a difference
“I really love the city of Saginaw. I saw the opportunity and I really wanted to help clean this city up,” Kinnicutt said.
Volunteers cleaned up around 10 locations in the city, from school yards to front yards and their hard work didn't go unnoticed.
“I can't tell you the number of people that come out of their houses and say thank you so much for doing this,” Kinnicutt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.