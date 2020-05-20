The failure of the Edenville Dam has led to severe damage along the Tittabawassee River causing thousands of people to evacuate and it’s upsetting Midland County residents who say they just want to return home.
“You just don’t go in here and fix this in a month, you know, it doesn’t happen that way” said Larry Hughes, a Sanford resident.
Hughes is a former worker for the Midland County Road Commission.
He says what’s left of the Curtis Road bridge, along with the Tittabawassee River, could take a while to repair and worries about how long and how much it will cost to get both the dam and the bridge back up and running again.
“The money that’s going to be needed to fix these things, and the inconvenience for these people there is no good way around right now for anvbody,” said Hughes.
We talked with some residents from this area who say they can’t get to their homes because of the damage done to the bridge.
“I’ve tried every different road, and everything,” said resident Rick Wesley of Coleman. “They’re all blocked or impassable.”
Welsey says he’s had to take shelter with the other evacuees in one of the local school districts.
Hughes says the dam’s failure is the problem that needs to be addressed.
“Things ain’t going back to normal for quite some time here,” said Hughes. “And that’s not even to speak of all of the roads that are washed out, the crosstubes that are down. You know, it’s just there are people that are basically landlocked right now and can’t get out.”
