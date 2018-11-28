The early winter storms created concern across Mid-Michigan over the supply of salt and what it could mean when it comes to keeping the roads clear this winter.
Viewers contacted TV5 claiming their roads have gone untouched due to a shortage in the salt supply used on Mid-Michigan roads.
Jim Lillo is the manager of the Bay County Road Commission. He said any concern about Bay County being out of road salt is misplaced. He said they have 2,000 tons more salt than this time last year.
Lillo said it is private businesses that are feeling the pinch of a road salt shortage in the region.
“We have had calls from private companies wanting to buy or trade services or do something to get salt from us because they can’t get any,” Lillo said.
One of those private companies said they aren’t concerned about their salt supply, but they are keeping an eye on it.
“It’s the start of the year. We have plenty of salt on hand, but it’s November,” said Matt Dennings, salt spreader for Bell Landscaping.
Dennings said there are 700 tons of salt on hand. He said in a typical winter his business goes through about 2,000 tons of salt. He said efforts are being made each day to get the salt they need.
“We got personnel in the office that’s making phone calls daily to try and secure more salt for us,” Dennings said.
No matter how much salt is needed this winter, Dennings doesn’t want his customers to worry.
“No concerns. We’ll take care of our customers. They’re number one. They’re what makes us get up in the middle of the night to go salt. They keep us rolling,” Dennings said.
As for Lillo, he said at best there is a slim chance the Bay County Road Commission runs out of salt this winter but don’t bet on it.
“It would have to be a Rudolph the red nosed reindeer winter for us to run out of salt this year. It would have to be that all winter long,” Lillo said.
