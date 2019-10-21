The gorgeous beaches of Tawas Point State Park are disappearing.
Water levels across the great lakes are surging causing coastal flooding and shoreline erosion.
Residents are fearful of what will be left if the water continues to rise.
“It’s kind of a little scary, to be honest. I mean we don’t know how much we’re going to lose out here at the point,” said resident Laurie Glancy.
Glancy has lived in the Tawas area for 63-years. She stopped by to check out the whitecaps that are supposed to rise anywhere from seven to 11 feet as the night wears on. It will add to the beach erosion that has already taken place.
“They’ve already lost a lot of the beach. So, it’s going to be interesting to see what happens. And there’s a lot of homes in the area and a lot of them don’t have seawalls,” Glancy said.
Residents are worried the roads in the area will close by next spring.
“It took a piece out of it a couple of years ago and they had to repair it, and they’ve been bringing in sand and rocks,” said resident Carol Mathews.
Mathews said that earlier in the fall, water was over the road and she doesn’t think tonight will be any different.
“I check every couple of weeks and every time I come out, the erosion on the beach is worse and it’s taking more and more land,” Mathews said.
It’s not just the beach and roads, Glancy believes the cottages that are exposed to Lake Huron’s shoreline are in real danger.
“The water will go down eventually, so the beach will come back. It’s the damage to the people’s homes and that’s where I would be concerned about,” Glancy said.
