Seeing green grass can still be jarring for people who live along Sanford Lake.
"You wake up every day and you see this and you should be looking at blue water," Marlene Glinski said.
Sanford resident Glinski hopes local, state, and federal leaders are going to figure out what to do about all this vegetation on the floor of Sanford Lake.
"I believe they have a plan," she said.
Linas Gilvydis lives just a few homes away. He tells me he's ventured on to the lake.
"It's kind of like a desert,” he said. “I mean the trees out there are about four feet tall now and they're just going to get taller and taller."
Gilvydis fears that if nothing is done the lake could be gone for good.
The four lakes task force says they are waiting on guidance from the state on how to tackle the weeds and growth. But Gilvydis doesn't understand why more isn't being done now.
"Too many government agencies involved for a simple solution,” he said. “And everyone wants to have their say in it when they just could come out here and get the work done. They could have the army corps of engineers come out here and have it fixed in a week."
At Wixom Lake there's a lot of greenery as well. And we've learned that plans are in the works to address this issue in the spring.
"Well it makes me hopeful," Becky Trommer said.
That was Trommer's reaction when she was told her the Wixom Lake Improvement Board is trying to solve the green problem. How they'll do it remains unclear.
Trommer just bought her home in March. She longs for the day water returns.
"Oh, it'd be everything, everything," she said.
And while water isn't flowing downstream, emotions are. Like Trommer, it would mean a lot to Glinski to have the water back.
"I'm at an age where I don't know how much time I’ve got. So, I want water," Glinski said.
