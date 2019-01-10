Saginaw residents are becoming concerned with the amount of trash being dumped on the street and not being removed.
Residents are afraid to let their children out to play.
Saginaw residents San Vondehring and Brian James are upset and want city officials to get involved.
“Stuff like this really shouldn’t happen in the cities,” Vondehring said. “They really do need to get somebody out here and clean it up.”
Piles of trash sit on the curb near 8th and Farwell on Saginaw’s northside, and the pair want answers.
“I think it’s a disgrace for Saginaw to have such trash like that on the side of the road,” James said.
The lack of environmental staff in Saginaw is being blamed for the reason why the trash is not being collected.
“It’s pretty tough on a city this size to keep up with the amount of illegal dumping that’s been increasing lately,” Chief Inspector Darrin Jerome said.
Jerome said with the shortage of environmental staff, residents are going to have to step up.
“We are not asking them to confront anybody but by all means if they can get a picture of the vehicle, a description of the vehicle, a plate number, something that we can get law enforcement involved in,” Jerome said. “Hopefully the word will get out if people are in trouble you know, getting in trouble for this type of thing, then maybe that will help curb it a lot.”
Jerome said his crews have been on 8th and Farwell multiple times and will be back again on Jan. 15.
“It will be cleaned next week. I have it scheduled already. I can’t guarantee how long it’s going to stay clean after. That will be up to the residents,” Jerome said.
That’s good news for Vondehring, although he said he would feel better if the people behind this mess are caught.
“They should probably sit a month or two in jail,” Vondehring said.
