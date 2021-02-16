According to the National Weather Service, the overnight storm dumped 9.4 inches of snow on the city of Flint, which left many residents digging themselves out.
“I almost went and got a snow blower the other day, but I said, ‘no, I don’t need it,’” said Darrell Fair, Flint resident.
He’s regretting that decision now as he worked tirelessly to shovel piles of snow from his driveway.
“Last night it hit, and now I’m just trying to dig my way out,” Fair said.
Mario Mays also lives in Flint and said he hasn't seen snowfall like this in a while.
“We haven’t had this in years so I’m enjoying it,” Mays said.
But he's looking on the bright side, even if it means he'll have to take the time to clean up mother nature’s mess.
“Back there in the back, it’s like what 8 or 9 inches of snow,” he said.
Around 1:15 Tuesday morning, the city of Flint declared a snow emergency meaning people should stay home.
“For people that are traveling they should be traveling only when it’s absolutely essential,” said John Daly, Flint's director of transportation and infrastructure. “People are not to park on the streets when there’s a snow emergency because it delays the snow removal operation.”
He said the city has about 680 miles of roads that needs to be plowed.
“We have about 150 miles of major street and those are ones that have the higher volume of traffic,” Daly said.
The plan is to clear those major roads first and then move on to local and residential streets. The city hopes of having those areas completely cleared by Wednesday.
One thing Daly said he can’t stress enough is to keep your distance from plows.
“Don’t crowd the plow, stay at least 50 to 75 feet behind the plow,” he said.
Assuming no more significant snowfall, the snow emergency is expected to end at 10 p.m. Tuesday.
