Communities throughout Mid-Michigan are still trying to dry out after torrential rains left neighborhoods underwater.
“My breath was taken away. When we first got here the water was gushing through the tunnel so much. It was just a raging roar coming through,” said Laurie Nikolauzyk.
The storms that moved through Mid-Michigan late Friday, May 24, dumped more than four inches of rain in a short period of time.
It pushed rivers beyond their limits. Not only were rivers impacted, but roads like Murphy in Tuscola County are also still impacted.
“It’s gone on both sides. There’s about a car width that you can get through in the middle,” Nikolauzyk said.
“Unbelievable. Somebody just fell through this morning and they had to tow them out,” said Susan Apolzan. “Worst we’ve seen since the 90s, it ruined our whole weekend.”
Apolzan and Nikolauzyk are spending their Memorial Day at their cottage in Millington.
The powerful storms left their mark.
“Our dock was fully submerged, just trying to deal with it. We took a kayak out this morning and we saw there was big stumps that had landed in the water,” Apolzan said.
Although campers had to deal with flooding and heavy rains over the weekend, the sun is shining for Memorial Day.
“The water’s going down definitely. The dock’s coming back on its own. The stairs were missing, it’s finally coming back up. So, we’re just hoping it goes down and recedes fast,” Nikolauzyk said.
Road crews have been out all afternoon working to fix what roads they can.
Since so many roads were impacted by the floods in Mid-Michigan, it’s going to take a few days to see improvement.
Stay with TV5, we’ll keep you updated on the recovery process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.