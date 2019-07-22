Thousands of residents are still without power after several storms swept through Michigan over the weekend.
DTE Energy said about 230,000 customers were without power with power expected to be restored by the end of Wednesday.
Consumers Energy reports more than 26,000 customers are without power with an expected restoration by Tuesday night.
Residents are dealing with the power outages, stating it could be worse.
“Thank God it happened this week, or today instead of yesterday or the day before when it was pretty hot out,” said Jack Ventimiglia.
Strong storms over the weekend left more than 200,000 customers in the state without power, including residents in Burt.
“It’s a little worrisome but it is what it is, and you can’t change it,” Ventimiglia said.
Ventimiglia said he’s lived in the area for 20 years and his power has never been out for this long.
He said he was lucky to have a generator, but he must use it wisely.
“If you use too much it’s going to blow breakers on the generators, so I just use whatever I have to,” Ventimiglia said.
Consumers Energy is working to restore power to residents affected across the state. They estimate power will be restored by 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
Consumers Energy said crews are working 16-hour shifts to restore power faster.
Ventimiglia said he’s making sure he’s using as little electricity as possible. He said he’s even turned off his air for the day.
“Keeping the shades drawn in the house and just sitting back and waiting for it to come back on,” Ventimiglia said.
He said he hopes power will be restored soon.
