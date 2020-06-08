People across the state are happy after dine-in services have resumed.
Workers and customers are happy but also must adjust to the restrictions in place to practice safe social distancing.
“It’s something that we have to get used to, this is the new normal,” said Katherine McSweyn.
It’s a new normal after restaurants reopened across Michigan.
McSweyn said working at Panda House in Saginaw never stopped for her. She said they had several carryout orders each day.
“We never slowed down, not one bit,” McSweyn said.
Now customers are trading in their typical carry out for a seat inside despite the pandemic.
“I was so excited and happy that I could finally come in here and get farmers market,” said customer Sue Marshall.
Marshall said the farmers market is one of her favorite meals at the Panda House. She said her family was first in the door when the restaurant reopened.
“It’s important when you come in here, you can socially visit now instead of getting carry out and you’re all by your little selves,” Marshall said.
The dine-in experience will be different for everyone across the state.
“We have more precaution to wash hands, masks on, sanitizing,” said Michael Szeto, manager.
Some tables at Panda House have reserved signs on them so customers do not sit there. Also, up to four people can sit at the table together each time.
Despite the new changes, workers said they don’t think it’ll stop customers from dining in.
“We’re still going to be busy; we’re still going to have our support and we as servers are still going to take the money that we used to hopefully,” said McSweyn.
Salons can reopen on Monday, June 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.