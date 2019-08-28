Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling on the GOP-led legislature to negotiate a state budget, a budget that would provide funds for schools and infrastructure.
Road funding is at the heart of the debate with the governor’s proposed 45-cent a gallon fuel tax.
Republican lawmakers say Michigan drivers will not accept a gas tax hike that large.
“It’s going to impact business. It’s going to impact tourism. It’s going to impact pretty much everything,” said Steve Gerhardt, chair of the Saginaw County Republican Party.
Whitmer’s proposal for a 45-cent gas tax is receiving criticism, but she is not backing down.
Gerhardt said it’s not fair to residents.
“I’m not exactly sure why she would want to propose something that is such a drastic increase against the citizens of this state,” Gerhardt said.
Whitmer introduced the increased gas tax as a solution to fixing our long-time damaged roads. But a new statewide poll shows more than 70 percent are opposed to the idea.
“I don’t like it. I think gas is high enough how it is,” said Zach Sizemore, resident.
“I feel like she’s pulling money from the wrong place. I feel like all the money that’s been taken in the previous years with the intention of fixing the roads hasn’t been channeled the right way,” said Sami York, resident.
“It’s already high so people are complaining about it already,” said Bilal Alwageeh, gas station owner.
Republicans previously suggested moving money from the school pension system to the transportation budget, but the governor ruled it out.
