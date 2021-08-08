A homicide investigation in Saginaw County is ongoing after the body of local woman was found in Hemlock.
The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened near the 17000 block of Swan Creek road.
"I heard sirens. I just thought it was an accident somewhere else," Terry Kluck said.
The sirens were responding to something much more sinister. The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office said a 55-year-old woman is dead and as of Saturday night, a male suspect is in custody.
Kluck lives near the where the homicide happened.
"It's horrible. Horrible. But you don't really realize it until it happens in your backyard," Kluck said.
The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office has not identified the victim or the suspect. At the scene, a man said what happened hits close to home for him.
"For the past 16, 17 hours, we've been trying to figure out as much information as we can. From what we are hearing, the person that died is my mother. And the person they have in custody, is my brother," a man named Jeffrey said.
The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office has not confirmed this information. Jeffrey said he came to his mom's home looking for answers but ended up finding more questions.
"Words cannot describe what happened here. It's hard. My mom had a heart of gold," he said.
