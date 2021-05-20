All week long, the village of Sanford is marking the anniversary of last year’s devastating flood with a series of events to highlight how the community is rising from the flood.
One event happening as part of the four-day Sanford Rising celebration is a blood drive. It took place at the newly rebuilt Jerome Township Firehall, just outside of downtown Sanford.
Richard Finney is a lifelong Sanford resident who donated blood on Thursday. He says he felt motivated to do it because the drive happened in his hometown.
Finney said it’s the first time he’s donated blood in more than 50 years.
“I was in Fort Larrywood, Missouri and they woke me up at 2 in the morning, the whole company, and they wanted blood because there was a battle in Vietnam and that’s the first time and the only time I’ve ever given blood,” Finney said.
Ellen Peben is a Sanford resident who was the organizer of the blood drive. She says the community reaction was so strong that the event was fully booked and they even had to turn away a few people who wanted to give at the last minute.
“This community is beyond wonderful,” Peben said. “I’ve had so many people help me get volunteers and donors. We just wanted it to be 100 percent success because Sanford Rising is so successful and it’s in all of our hearts.”
There was also a community-wide clean up event throughout Sanford. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist took part and helped with the effort during their visit Thursday morning before heading to Dow Diamond.
