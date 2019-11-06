As snowflakes fell across Mid-Michigan on Wednesday, residents dusted off their snowblowers to make sure they were ready for the heavy winter snow.
“When you get it out, the first thing you do is make sure it starts. If it doesn’t start, you need to drain the fuel on it or bring it to a center,” said Ryan Eberhart, general manager at Hoffman’s Power Equipment in Saginaw.
Hoffman’s sells and repairs snowblowers.
Eberhart said before starting up your snowblower, you should follow this simple checklist:
- Drain the fuel system and carburetor.
- Change the spark plugs and oil.
- Check the belts, cables, paddles and scraper bar.
Snowblower repair is such a big part of business at Hoffman’s that they had more than 20 snowblowers at the store on Wednesday to be repaired before the winter season.
Eberhart said there is no time like the present when it comes to buying or repairing a snowblower, but he said the earlier you do it the better you are in the long run.
“It’s a crucial part and the best thing to do is get in here early so that we can have it ready for the snow,” Eberhart said.
Adding fresh fuel, with no more than 10 percent ethanol, can keep your snowblower running more efficiently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.