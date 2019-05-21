A gas leak was reported in Bay City Tuesday afternoon.
It happened in the construction zone on Trumbull between 1st and 2nd at 4:52 p.m.
A gas line was ruptured by construction equipment, according to the Bay City Department of Public Safety.
Residents in the 1200 block of N. Trumbull Street were evacuated as a precaution, but have since been able to return home.
Consumers Energy is on scene.
