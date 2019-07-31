Crews responded to the scene of an electrical fire at an adult foster care facility in Bay County Wednesday night.
Residents were evacuated from Bay Valley House on Reinhardt Lane after smoke was seen coming from a bathroom.
When TV5 arrived on scene, we were told it was a small electrical fire.
We will bring you more information as it becomes available.
