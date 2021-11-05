A vacant K-Mart building in Grand Blanc is finally getting new life.

For years the plaza sat empty, but now plans are in place to bring new business to the lot.

"I think it is long overdue and I'm looking forward to what's going in there," said Grand Blanc resident, Sally Burek.

"It's just kind of an eyesore. Grand blanc is kind of a nice town so we need something that's going to be a little more classy for us and bring people in," Burek said.

The city manager announced that site has been renamed Grand Blanc Marketplace. The Markus Development Group, who purchased the building in 2019, plans to invest hundreds of thousands of dollars to bring new life to the area.

This is music to the ears of Grand Blanc resident, Yasmeen Youngs.

"Sometimes it's convenient to have a big parking lot for overflow for the high school activities to park in, but really we want businesses in the area," Youngs said.

The property will be designed to house up to 11 tenants.

"I'm just excited that they're doing something with the building finally and hopefully it'll bring in some really awesome businesses that we can enjoy as a community," Youngs said.

It's too early to tell who the new tenants will be. The city manager said Markus Delvelopment has put a lot of thought into this project aimed at improving this area of the city and they want to get it right.

For her part Burek is looking forward to the sign of progress that is coming to Grand Blanc.

"Anything is good with me. Even a little boutique or something like that," Burek said.

Construction is scheduled to begin on Dec. 15.