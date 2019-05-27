Though most of the water has dried up, the flooding over the weekend has left its mark on many of Mid-Michigan’s roads.
Some roads are still flooded, and some are not easy to navigate.
“It’s just too much water too fast,” said Frank Sisson.
Residents said the water came down too fast for many of the roads in Tuscola County to handle.
“Birch Run Road over here washed completely out. Wasn’t nothing left of it,” Sisson said.
“It was totally caved in, it looked like a big tube fell. It looked like the road was gone,” Said Jay Rodammer.
When asked if the roads usually flood in the area, Rodammer said no. He said that he grew up in the area and he’s never seen floods like this happen before.
Many of the roads in Mid-Michigan are starting to dry. Road crews are working hard to repair the damage.
Neighbors said they are glad to see construction crews come out to replace culverts and dig drainage ditches.
“I just want to thank them for their sacrifice to help ease everybody’s commute,” Rodammer said.
